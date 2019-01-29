Tanzania: Food Processors Counselled On Safety, Quality Requirements

Food processors in Kigoma Region have been told to comply with food safety and quality requirements of the Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) to protect the health of consumers.

The TFDA Western zone Manager, Dr Edgar Mahundi made the remarks here during a one day training in building capacity to entrepreneurs involved in the supply of food products and foodstuffs operations in Kigoma Region.

"The training is a wakeup call for entrepreneurs to comply with the law to ensure that the consumers' health is protected lest their business will be banned," he said.

The training is designed to help the food processors to know the rules, principles, standards and quality of foods to be processed.

TFDA has the duty to help small food processors so that they can grow their businesses and come up with products that can compete in today's free trade market.

He said that non-compliance with the sanitation and food security law poses risk to customers being affected by epidemics including cholera, tuberculosis and other diseases and at this point medical checkup for food vendors also emphasized.

Some of the entrepreneurs and food vendors acknowledged shortcomings while they were on their duty explaining the challenges they face in their activities.

Kigoma District Commissioner, Samson Anga said that before the training government through the districts council has been taking a number of steps on sanitation and food security management.

He said that after this training emphasis of the law enforcement will be put on to take action and bring to the court the entrepreneurs who are doing their business against the law.