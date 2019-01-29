Tanzania: Arusha United Sack Coach Minziro

Arusha United FC have parted ways with their head coach Fred Felix Minziro following a dismal show in the ongoing First Division League (FDL).

The firebrand coach joins the club's Chief Executive Officer Fikiri Elias through the exit door, the Arusha based outfit confirmed yesterday.

Unconfirmed reports have indicated that Minziro will be replaced by Hemed Suleiman, alias 'Morocco'.

When reached for comment yesterday afternoon, he neither denied nor confirmed his appointment on the hot seat.

He, however, expressed his optimism about the prospects of taking over the reigns of the Arusha based club.

"I learnt about the news on social media, but I wouldn't turn down the offer should it get presented to me," hinted the gaffer.

Should he become in charge of Arusha United's dugout, 'Morocco' will be assisted by Coach Juma Masoud and Khatibu Ally alias 'Bambucha'.

On his part, Minziro confirmed about his sacking following the club's recent dismal performance in the FDL.

The former Y oung Africans assistant coach, Minziro said he was waiting for a word from Arusha United on his unpaid benefits.

"The club chose to terminate the contract, I'm not against it, I hope they'll sort me out without any delay," said the firebrand coach.

The outspoken coach was brought by the Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mrisho Gambo to bolster the club's prospects of securing premier league.

In a telephone interview with 'Daily News', Fikiri refuted claims of being sacked by the club, saying he voluntarily opted to step aside.