Tanzania: Substandard Lubricants Impounded in Dar

Tanzania Bureau of Standard (TBS) has seized six business people selling substandard lubricants banned in the market three years ago.

TBS Inspector Mr Simon Emmanuel said in Dar es Salaam over the weekend after impounding boxes of substandard lubricants that the unfaithful traders have continued to import and distribute these lubricants despite the ban.

"The substandard lubricants are major cause for engine and break failures of motor vehicles," he said.

He added, it is high time that motorists take precaution while looking for lubricants in order to save their vehicles from damage and loss.

The lubricants impounded during an impromptu inspections are 56 boxes of break fluid DOT 3 worth 10m/-.

The lubricants seized were banned by TBS to be used in the local market in 2016 but unfaithful traders have continued to import them.

Mr Emmanuel said one of the risks of using the substandard break fluid is the frequent failure especially when they get heat from the engine.

TBS has recommended motorists to use break fluids DOT 4 and DOT 5 as genuine instead of DOT 3.

He said stern measures will be taken against the unfaithful business people linked with the illegal business.

He said TBS will continue carrying inspection in various parts of the country to remove from the market substandard and counterfeit goods.