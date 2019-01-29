Liberia: Punch FM Seeks Redress Over Prolonged Suspension of License

Monrovia — The management of One Media Incorporated, owner of PUNCH FM, is seeking redress from the Government of Liberia on the prolonged suspension of licenses to media institutions.

In a January 22, 2019 communication, Olando Testimony Zeongar, Acting General Manager said the redress should possibly be done in two weeks so as to enable them to know their next course of actions.

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Information Culture Tourism (MICAT) announced that a review of the regulatory regime of media operating licenses and authorization due to technical and administrative irregularities.

The government named the duplications of frequencies to radio and television operators and incorrect designations of submissions as some of the issues that will be the reviewed.

Since the government announced that it was suspending all new operating licenses and authorization it had issues to media operators between January1-June 2018, it was yet to get feedback.

The management said all legal documents were provided to Liberia Telecommunication and MICAT prior to the announcement by Government.

Mr. Zeongar said Eugene Fahngon, Deputy Minister disclosed weeks after the announcement that media outlets affected by the suspension actions were basic eight institutions including his entity.

He, however, said most, unfortunately, some of the eight institutions have been issued permits to operate while despite their full compliance they are yet to be contacted or giving permission to operate.

It can be on June 29, 2018 letter to United States Ambassador Christine Elder, One Media Inc. called on the top American diplomat in the country to "swiftly intervene" into the controversial decision and ensure that its license is restore.

The letter reads: "Madam Ambassador, with will and courage, we have every reason to believe that this move by the government is entirely intended to target, prevent and sabotage PUNCH FM from broadcasting-- merely on account of a perceived notion that the station is anti-government and will espouse critical and damning views against President Weah and the establishment, for this is what we are gathering from surrogates and operatives of this government."

It continued: "Madam Ambassador, the government's decision to arbitrarily suspend our license is absolutely reprehensible, violates the rules of natural justice and certainly inconsistent with the due process of law as set out in the Liberian constitution and administrative laws of Liberia".

The firm also claims that government is acting against "media pluralism which is essential to any democratic dispensation".

The letter to the US diplomat, which is signed by Acting Station Manager Christopher Kulobasiafa Selle, also alleges that its CEO Patrick Honnah and other executives of the firm have come under "blistering verbal attacks from operatives and surrogates of the Government," since news broke about the inception of the new stations.

"These surrogates threw constant diatribes and tantrums at Mr. Honnah on Facebook-- branding him as enemy of President George Manneh Weah who should not be permitted to operate any radio network in Liberia," the letter said.

"Reliable sources informed us that ranking officials of the Government financed these cascading attacks on Mr. Honnah and the PUNCH FM family. By the way, these attacks are still taking place on social media. We have screenshots evidence of some of the threats and foul expressions spewed against Mr. Honnah and the institution."