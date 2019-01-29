Liberia: President George Weah's One Year of Dynamism and Resolve to Transform His Country Amidst... ..

opinion

The journey was tough, rigorous, rough, dangerous, noisy, warring, confusing and distracting; but the Captain anchored the ship of state of the Republic of Liberia safely to shore.

January 22, 2018 to January 22, 2019 made the administration of Dr. George Manneh Weah one year old.

What are the reactions of Liberians? Are they grateful or disenchanted with the gains? The debate is a national one.

Opposition leaders and followers are looking into one direction while administration supporters and others are looking into other directions.

Opposition leaders and supporters have claimed that the Administration have failed Liberians, citing the state of the economy which in their view has been performing sluggishly; loan arrangements; alleged missing 16b Liberian Dollars; alleged violation of the constitution; alleged corruption and alleged media muzzling.

Those are what opposition leaders, followers, and critical talk hosts see and parade on the electronic and print media. But how credible, factual and reasonable are these citations and how balanced are they?

Administration supporters see from positive directions.

They claim that President Dr. George Manneh Weah's Administration have unprecedentedly topped the administrations of Liberia's past 23 Presidents in terms of what have been accomplished within one calendar year.

Their analyses of the government first year focused on tangibles rather than political bickering and self-righteousness which dominate intellectual platforms of opposition parties, anti-administration propagandists and collaborators.

Expectations ran beyond realities. So much was expected in months that twelve years did not achieve; extraordinary speed in development and mammoth developments those 171 years did not produce.

But development has never been miraculous or magical. It has always been a process driven by men and women in a progressive orderly manner; a process driven by strategic planning, commitments and implementation.

For a nation like Liberia which has undergone two severe shocks occasioned by prolonged civil wars and the outbreak of the Ebola Epidemic, recovery and development cannot be automatic.

It takes time; a condition which seems to be placed at the backburner by some Liberians.

The World Bank and International Monetary Fund overview of the Liberian economy was very clear.

The Ebola had placed shocks in the power lines of the economy which has created an intense struggle towards full recovery.

Inflows from donors and UNMIL dropped significantly between 2015 and 2016 due to UNMIL draw down along with the collapse of commodity prices on the world market which further reduced remittance inflow.

Besides these, there were predictions of violence and possible return of the nation to anarchy as a result of electioneering tensions which led to investment decline.

President Sirleaf predicted a reclining economy that would rest largely on domestic revenue mobilization.

This led to the illegal infusion of LD10b into the economy.

By the time the elections were over and the new government inaugurated, the economy went into shambles.

The Liberian Dollar depreciated heavily against the USD and inflated the economy. Resuscitation of the economy and its full recovery from the EBOLA shock and decline in USD inflows to rebuild a strong economy would take a while; be it a Brumskine or a Cummins or a Urey or Jones in power.

There is no magical wand for full recovery as expected by the opposition. It is therefore dishonest and political to impress Liberians that the Weah Government is inept. Liberians would have still felt the brunt of hash economic conditions and there would have still been a 16b bad decision of the past administration to deal with regardless of who won the elections.

But within a period of one year, President Weah took prudent economic decisions as testified by the World Bank and IMF to push the economy towards a predicted recovery growth of 3.0% in GDP in 2018.

In the face of unfavorable political and economic tide, President Weah was able to achieve 2.5% growth which constitutes a very significant effort considering the overheated political environment created by the opposition and the confidence breaking propaganda launched by anti-administration elements to discourage foreign investments and assistances for political gains.

In the midst of these challenges, President Weah was able to accomplished rare feats in development that Presidents before him have never dreamed of accomplishing.

He adopted both a populist and collective development strategy that touched the lives of Liberians.

The payment of WAEC fees of students both in public and private schools all over the country is one that every president of the past left on the shoulders of parents with no form of assistance when Liberia enjoyed economic boom and massive economic support from the international community.

Scholarships provided by them ended up in the household of the privileged instead of the disadvantaged in the awarding process.

So, this was a significant accomplishment that even opposition leaders' children and family members are beneficiaries but yet they failed to acknowledge this intervention as a success story in one year.

About 80 or more percent of high school graduates have, over the years, got stuck in the learning process and never grew beyond high school diplomas.

They could not afford college or university fees. Former dis-privileged classmates of the privileged few suffered mental anguish and psychological trauma as a result of disparity in social status.

For the first time in our national history, this condition is revised.

Within a period of one year, President George Weah has turned the tables by granting free college and university education to Liberians in all public schools.

Opposition leaders and their collaborators burdens have also been lifted. Their children are beneficiaries.

Yet they claimed that the President has done nothing.

They do not see this historic decision and intervention as accomplishment. This is sad and a show of ingratitude which God frowns on.

Within one year, President Weah has eased the registration and admission difficulties, conflicts and crisis on the campus of the University of Liberia that have existed for decades and defied the solutions of past administrations by digitalizing registration through on-line service as well as providing access to internet services on campus for students' research purposes.

This has been a great relief that have ended students protest and disruption of classes.

No other President of Liberia since the digital age has accomplished this great success.

Besides these, The President has also intervened in the medical area by sending doctors on training in various specialized areas of demand as well as offering scholarships to students who top the WAEC Exams.

He has also made interventions at the JFK and Redemption Hospitals.

For years Liberians along coastal areas have suffered the aggression of the sea.

In Sinoe and Buchanan, streets and homes were wiped away.

In New Kru Town, private homes, and government facilities were being threatened without interventions for many years.

Within one, President Weah responded with counter aggression by initiating the coastal defense project. Today the people of New Kru Town are relieved and are threat free.

All these are impactful developments done within a year.

If these can be accomplished at the fall of dew; then it is reasonable to say that at rain fall, Liberians would experience development and economic transformation beyond their wildest dreams.

In one year the President has torch the core of dis-privileged and abandoned communities with his infra-structural platform.

No more can the residents of Doe Community be cut off from civilization and the rest of Monrovia.

The Children are now walking on paved streets instead of water, dust and mud.

The streets are lighted in the night and modernization is creeping into this community abandoned for years.

Liberians residing in other privileged communities are all beneficiaries as they can now by-pass traffic by using the Doe Community road from Monrovia to Somalia drive and verse versa.

Chugbor which is another forgotten community is rejoicing as construction work is being completed to add to paved communities in the capital.

The same has been done to the Chucky Taylor Road community called Bishop Michael Francis Road as well as the Johnsonville road. The Military Hospital construction is the first of its kind in Liberia since the founding of the Republic. The continuation of projects started by President Sirleaf are un-interrupted and un-abandoned like the last administration did to the Doe's projects. Feasibility studies and designs are also completed for the coastal highway and the Mahatma Gandhi Conference Center. The Ganta/Zwedru Road and the Nimba Road projects are on course.

The completion of these projects would bring about economic expansion programs, investments both local and foreign and structural transformation of the lives of rural Liberians.

It is unfortunate that these tangible and impactful developments are not considered by some Liberians as achievements.

For a government to accomplish all these within a year in the midst of challenging economic realities takes commitment, compassion for Liberians, competence and strategic approaches. We need to put politics aside and give thanks to God for Dr. Weah's one year of success.

Within a year, Liberia is changing structurally and infra-structurally.

The President himself is participating in this transformation by setting examples that would encourage Liberians to commit their personal resources to the infrastructural development of their nation.

Government alone cannot build Liberia. Is the President wrong to participate in this transformation process because he is President? Are his officials wrong to participate because they are in government?

I think not.

Liberia belongs to Liberians and Liberians must develop Liberia. It starts from the head. Bearing the greatest responsibility is not only negative. It is also positive.

To adopt the posture that once you are President or in government you should not own a property or construct one is counter-productive.

The attitude of Liberians calling those who love their country thieves and corrupters by helping to develop it has led to officials and prominent citizens investing in and developing other nations while foreigners are owning the best of properties in Liberia.

We need to change our attitude.

If it is true that the President is engaged in personal infrastructural development with his personal wealth generated during his professional career as African Best, European Best and World Best, he must be lauded as a patriot.

Opposition leaders need to dwell on substantive matters and development successes that have changed and can change the lives of Liberians and even their supporters one way or the other.

However, it seems that Liberians measurement of success and development lies heavily on bread and butter.

To simply put it, belly. This is important and that is what every government should seek to provide.

Job opportunities to put bread on the table of families; exchange rate stability, affordable cost of commodities and circulation of cash in the economy are all major concerns.

These cannot be achieved if Liberians continue to stand as blockade to international collaboration, investment and cooperation.

Within a period of one year despite campaigns by the opposition, their calls for economic sanctions against their own country and the tactics of scaring away investors, the government has received more than fifty expressions of interest from foreign investors to invest in Liberia.

These investments would answer the prayers of Liberians. What this demonstrates is that the international community and investors have first-hand information by means of forensic investigation that this government is a responsible government with good intentions and programs for the transformation of this country than we as Liberians have.

They have faith in the CDC Government and are convinced that the Government is proceeding correctly and appropriately. In one year, The Weah's Government has achieved unprecedented success.

Liberia's economy is still struggling to recover fully from the effects of multiple shocks in recent years; namely, Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak, collapse of commodity prices, UNMIL withdrawal and the perception of risk associated with the political transition in January 2018.

Real gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2017, is estimated to have recovered to 2.5% and is projected to rise to 3.0% in 2018.

The incipient recovery is driven largely by increased production of gold and iron ore, following the uptick in the prices of gold and iron ore on the international market.

Non-mining sector GDP growth remains very low. Agricultural sector growth remains subdued due to weak recovery in global prices of rubber and palm oil.

Headline inflation continued to rise during the year, reaching an all-time high of 24% in June 2018 from 10.8% the same period last year.

This is largely due to a sharp drop in foreign exchange supply (30%- following the drop in the exports and donor inflows), in the face of relatively rigid demand for U.S. dollars and rising global oil prices.

The inflationary impact of Liberian Dollars (LD) depreciation is magnified in the context of highly dollarized Liberian economy.