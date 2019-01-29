Nigeria: Again, INEC Promises Credible Polls, Says Era of Landslide Victory Over

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the era of landslide victories in the nation's elections is over, assuring that he will conduct the best election in Nigeria's history.

However, the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) has called on the electoral umpire to ensure that the 2019 general elections are free, fair and credible and without interference from any quarters.

Speaking at its 10th General Assembly yesterday in Abuja, Yakubu vowed that INEC would not compromise the polls, adding that the commission is not supporting any candidate and will carry out its duties with the fear of God.

"Elections are no longer won landslide. In most of the recent elections we conducted, the margin between the winner and the runner-up was just a little above 300 votes. And so, INEC will conduct the best election in Nigeria history," he said.

He disclosed that the electoral body has made contingency arrangement to print about 1 million voter cards for people whose names appear in the voters' register but does not have permanent voter cards (PVCs), while card readers would be used for the general elections.

Also speaking, President Muhammadu Buhari urged the traditional rulers to caution politicians against utterances that could affect the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, he noted that traditional institutions as repository of local intelligence, should engage in periodic interactions with the government for a better society.

Responding, Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman, NCTRN, Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, assured INEC of their support in achieving a hitch-free election.

He appealed to INEC to make the 2019 general elections the most peaceful, transparent and most credible election, so that all Nigerians would accept any winner that emerges.

Meanwhile, the International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights (ISSJHR) has condemned alleged threats of violence by some politicians against INEC and the public if the electoral umpire postpones the elections in any part of the country.