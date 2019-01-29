Nigeria: Presidential Candidate Sues Debate Organisers Over Alleged Exclusion

For allegedly excluding presidential candidate of All Grassroots Alliance party from presidential debate, Chuks Nwachuku has instituted suit before Federal High Court Abuja against the organisers of the debate.

Defendants in the suit are Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, Nigeria Election Debate Group, John Momoh (for himself and as representing the Organisers of 2019 presidential debate and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first to fourth defendants.

The plaintiff in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 1597/2018 alleged that excluding presidential candidate of All Grassroots Alliance political party from the debate is an undue advantage to other parties.

He therefore prayed the court for an order of injunction, restraining the defendants from organising or staging any debate amongst candidates for the office of the president in 2019 general election from which the plaintiff was excluded

The plaintiff also stated that the exclusion from presidential debates by defendants gave undue advantage to the candidates who participated and their parties over the plaintiff and his party.

He also want the court to declare that the 4th defendant (INEC) being the umpire in the election and charged with the duty to ensure the fairness and credibility of same ought to direct the 1st to 3rd defendants not to stage any presidential debate from which plaintiff is excluded.

The suit is yet to be assigned to judge and no hearing is fixed.