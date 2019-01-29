South Africa: #StateCaptureInquiry - the SIU Is Watching Proceedings As Bosasa Revelations Continue

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is watching state capture proceedings from a distance, looking out for information it needs for its investigations - both old and new.

The unit has revealed that it has initiated an internal process to collect information to determine whether or not its findings need to be amended or updated.

This comes as Bosasa's former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi spent his eighth day, on Monday, giving explosive testimony about the inner workings of the controversial company and how it managed to win tenders from state departments, including the Department of Correctional Services.

Last Wednesday, Agrizzi told the commission that Bosasa deleted from its servers 40 000 documents that implicated it and its executives in corruption. The commission heard that this was days before SIU investigators could access them.

The SIU compiled a report, which found that there was an improper relationship between Bosasa and Department of Correctional Services officials, Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham, which resulted in the company being awarded four tenders worth about R2bn.

The commission's evidence leader, Paul Pretorius, read from the report and asked Agrizzi to confirm its findings. So far, Agrizzi has confirmed that more than half of the report is correct.

On Monday, the SIU announced that the internal process was initiated by its head, advocate Andy Mothibi, and it would be managed by a governance committee, chaired by the SIU's chief governance officer, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe.

"The committee will collate, consider and present to the head of SIU for decision whether; flowing from these testimonies; there may be aspects which fall within the SIU legislative mandate so that where applicable and if necessary, the SIU commences without delay with our own internal processing procedures to either amend the applicable proclamations to commence with further investigations," spokesperson Nazreen Pandor said in a statement.

Put to work swiftly

"Should it be imperative that new proclamations be required, such proclamations will be processed swiftly."

The SIU said it would continue to observe proceedings and examine witness testimonies, particularly evidence which had its nexus or bearing on SIU investigations, Pandor added.

Pandor said the SIU was acutely aware that evidence led at the commission could still be rebutted through cross-examination and that the process would probably take some time to unfold.

However, despite this, the SIU was aware of the fact that witnesses were testifying under oath and it said it would take that into consideration when deciding on a course of action.

The SIU also reiterated a call by the commission's chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to allow and support the hearings to proceed unhindered.

"To avoid any conflict or any prejudice, the SIU will interact with the Zondo commission head of investigations," Pandor said.

Source: News24