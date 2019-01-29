Uganda: Government Launches Healthcare Plan for Refugees

Kampala — Government has launched the Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan to cater for refugees and the host communities.

The plan will integrate the health response for refugees and host communities in the districts to ensure equitable access to quality health services, co-existence and mobilisation. Under the plan government will provide additional health resources to support and build a resilient health system.

"By involving refugees into our National Development Plan, we are championing the principle of "leave no one behind" which is in line with our commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said at the launch of the plan in Kampala on Friday

He said the health plan proves that hosting refugees is not only the right thing to do but also promotes the development of refugee hosting areas and the host communities in the long term.

The plan is themed on "Universal Health Coverage for All."

Ms Ruth Aceng, the minister of Health, said the five-year plan will not only benefit refugees but also seven million host communities across the refugee-hosting districts in Uganda.

She urged all partners to align their operations to the new common plan. She asked the local government leaders to develop district level health plans aligned to that of the ministry.

Mr Hillary Onek, the minister for Refugees noted that the government is committed to supporting the implementation of the plan, but added that they are relying on continuous support from humanitarian and development partners to facilitate the plan.

Ms Rosa Malango, the United Nations representative, noted that the UN system in Uganda is committed to supporting the successful implementation of the integrated health sector plan.

Ms Susan Grace Duuku, a South Sudan refugee, and a refugee representative of Rhino Camp in Arua District, thanked the government for its support to refugees.

"We have been given free land and are co-existing in peace with the host communities on top of receiving all social services (health and education) just like the locals," she said.

