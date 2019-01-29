Tanzania: Former DC Speaks Out Following His Sacking

Moshi/Musoma/Pangani — Former Mwanga District Commissioner Aaron Mbogho yesterday thanked President John Magufuli for according him the chance to work in his government, noting that he took his sacking positively.

Mr Mbogho said though at one point he saw the going becoming tough, there was no way he could resign because doing so would mean disrespecting the President's trust in him.

"This is my bread and butter. I didn't apply for the job rather I was appointed. Resigning would mean disrespecting the President, something I didn't want to happen," he said. Mr Mbogho was speaking following President Magufuli's Sunday revocation of his appointment in an announcement made public by chief secretary John Kijazi.

In the announcement, Dr Magufuli also revoked the appointment of Tarime District Commissioner Glorious Luoga and appointed Mr Thomas Apson and Mr Charles Kabeho to respectively replace the two.

Apart from the two, President Magufuli also appointed six Court of Appeal justices, 15 High Court judges and 10 District Executive Directors (DEDs).

Mr Mbogho is remembered for his controversial decisions including arrests and remanding of local government leaders in accordance with permissions provided by the law to district and regional commissioners.

Some of the incidents include the remanding of District Administrative Secretary, Mr Yusuph Kasuka, on August 10, 2017, CCM district chairman Jaffary Kandege in May 2018 and DED Zefrin Lubuva early this year.

The escalation of the leadership dispute saw an official in one institution fighting with Mr Lubuva in a public office.

Regional commissioner Anna Mghwira formed a probe committee that recommended the removal of either the DC, DED or both.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa also told a meeting of RCs that he was irked by the prevailing situation in the district.

Mr Luoga has been accused of using massive forces in handling boundary disputes between citizens and the Serengeti National Park.

The matter was reported to President Magufuli during his visit in Mara Region on September 7, last year.

The DC is also accused of depositing Sh214 million from Nyamongo Community Trust Fund in the District Administrative Secretary's account, instead of the council's account that was implementing a sugarcane plantation project.

The matter was proved by a probe committee formed by then-Minerals minister Angellah Kairuki following President Magufuli's directives.

Ms Kairuki then directed the Prevention and Combating of corruption to probe on possible crime in the process, the job confirmed to have been completed.

In another development, Pangani East councillor John Semnkande and Kipumbwi villager Fatma Juma have urged the new DED, Mr Isaya Mbenje, to ensure proper financial management of the district council.

(By Daniel Mjema, Beldina Nyakeke, Burhan Yakub and Phinias Bashaya)