Algeria: Better Valuation of Hydrocarbons Through Modern Technologies

Algiers — The national mining sector in hydrocarbons should rely on the modern techniques and technologies in order to batter valuate the resources which remain "under -explored" by Algeria, said Monday Minister of Energy Mustapha Guitouni.

In an address read on his behalf by the Ministry's Chief of Staff Zoubir Djouabri, during a technical workshop on geosciences, the minister said that the "main objective which guides the sector's policy is to valuate the new hydrocarbon reserves, including those accessible through the improvement of recovery rates in mature oil pools."

According to Guitouni, the mining domain of hydrocarbons encompasses several mature pools, cumulating several decades of production. This requires the introduction of new technologies with assisted recovery techniques in order to better the performances.

"Our oldest hydrocarbon deposits, like Hassi Messaoud and Hassi R'mel pools, have been producing by continuity for decades and still harbor significant reserves to be exploited," he said.

In this regard, he insisted on the importance of taking advantage of the existing technical and technological solutions, by further involving scientists and experts so to protect the middle- and long-term energy independence of Algeria.

"It is true that the discovery of large pools has genuinely made paved the way for new approaches imposed by geological, technical and technological conditions, like the improvement of recovery rates," added Guitouni.

During the latest oil crisis, technology and innovation had represented the "main assets for the sector companies to guarantee their survival."

"The vast Algerian hydrocarbon mining sector remains under-explored, only one-third of this field is explored, while two-thirds will be explored in the future and will confirm the great potentialities of the national mining sector", he said.

Organized by Alnaft in collaboration with the European Association of Geoscientists and Engineers (EAGE), this technical workshop on geosciences, which is held from 28 to 30 January, brings together experts and specialists in the field of exploration to discuss the different topics related to enhanced oil recovery in mature fields and the assessment of deep reserves.