28 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: State Capture Commission Warns of Fake Social Media Accounts

The state capture commission has warned that there are fake social media accounts doing the rounds, including one purporting to belong to former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi.

All eyes have been on Agrizzi lately. He is testifying before commission, where he has implicated former president Jacob Zuma, several organs of state and top government officials in corruption. He testified that Bosasa paid millions those officials and journalists, to ensure that the company stayed afloat.

However, on Monday, commission spokesperson Reverend Mbuyiselo Stemela warned the public not to associate news on the fake social media accounts with Agrizzi's affidavit.

"Agrizzi has confirmed that there is a fake account," Stemela said.

Stemela has also encouraged witnesses "to monitor their social media platforms closely and to make use of measures on social media to remove fake accounts".

