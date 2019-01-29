Sudan: Presidents Al-Bashir and Al-Sisi Affirm Sharing of Identical Views

Cairo — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and the President of Egypt, Field Marshal Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, affirmed that they shared identical views on the bilateral, regional and international issues that they have discussed.

In press statements that they gave by the end of the talks between the two sides in Cairo on Sunday, the two Presidents affirmed the importance of communication and cooperation between the two countries toward strengthening further the bilateral relations.

The two presidents called for reaching an agreement on the Renaissance Dam, in coordination with Ethiopia, in a manner which guarantees the rights of Sudan and Egypt in the Nile water.

President Al-Bashir has expressed his full satisfaction on the level of relations between Sudan and Egypt in all the political, economic, security and military fields.

President Al-Bashir said that he informed the Egyptian President on the situation in Sudan, referring to the existence of a problem, which is not in the size and dimensions that some mass media have portrayed.

He said that by its maturity and awareness the Sudanese people will abort the attempt of plotters for cloning the Arab Spring in Sudan.

He lauded the stances of Egypt regarding the crisis in Sudan and its sending to a high-level delegation to Khartoum to affirm solidarity with Sudan.

President Al-Bashir stressed that Sudan will continue its role for realization of peace in South Sudan State, pointing to start of negotiations in Khartoum for achieving peace in the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, the President of Egypt, Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi, described that the visit of President Al-Bashir as reflecting firmness of the relations and historic ties between the Sudanese and Egyptian peoples.

He said that the visit of President Al-Bashir comes as a culmination of the efforts made during the past year and the signing of 12 cooperation agreements between Sudan and Egypt in different fields.

Al-Sisi pointed out that discussed with President al-Bashir several issues, including the promotion of bilateral cooperation and the progress witnessed in the joint projects being implemented for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples.

He stressed the continuation of the policy of full coordination between Sudan and Egypt and the serious endeavors to cement the bilateral relations.