Uganda: Another Woman Killed in Entebbe

The body of an unidentified half naked woman was found dumped in the compound of Rose Namutebi, a resident of Katabi cell in Entebbe municipality.

The suspected murder of yet another woman in Katabi, has sent panic among residents - who fear that the gruesome murders that rocked Wakiso district in 2017 and led to the death of more than 23 women are back.

According to Fred Mugerwa, the in charge of security at the area local council, the woman's body was discovered by a young girl in the compound on Monday afternoon.

"The face had bruises and she seemed to have been strangled. She was only left with a top blouse, while the rest of the body parts were naked, exposing several scratches," said Mugerwa.

Area residents noted that the deceased was last spotted in a nearby bar only identified as Captain's bar on Sunday evening. When a police sniffing dog was brought in, it back-traced the steps to the same bar. However, no arrests were made since no one was found at the bar.

A source at Entebbe police station told URN that the deceased who had dreaded hair, must have been strangled from somewhere before the body was dumped. Some residents however, complained that they were denied the opportunity to look at the body to ascertain its identity.

When contacted, Luke Owoyesigyire the Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson confirmed the death of unidentified lady, which he termed as a suspected murder recorded at police. The body was taken to Mulago hospital for a postmortem.

In a period of seven months, over 23 women were murdered in nearly similar style in Katabi and Nansana municipalities in Wakiso district in 2017. It appeared that most of the women were first sexually assaulted and then strangled and sometimes sharp sticks stuck in their genitals.

Last week, High court judge, Wilson Kwesiga acquitted three suspects accused of murder of two of those women, noting that police had done a bad job in investigating the case.