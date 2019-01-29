28 January 2019

South Africa: Agrizzi - More Songs About Jacob and Dudu, and the Sound of R250-Million Silence

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

'Bosasa paid Jacob Zuma and Dudu Myeni.' Agrizzi names media consultants among journalists paid. 'Armscor boss, Kevin Wakeford, was a R100,000 fixer.' And why a sweetheart deal to silence Agrizzi flopped.

With a R250-million deal on the cards -- perhaps naively, Angelo Agrizzi actually believed he could turn Bosasa from a dirty, corrupt enterprise into an apolitical one that could survive without government connections and the lucrative deals that came with it.

This is what Bosasa allegedly dangled to lure him back into the fold after a two-week radio silence in August 2016.

But the woes and fate of this controversial facilities management company were never just about Agrizzi, his sanity or redemption.

The stakes were simply too high, too many allegedly having been paid off to subvert the system - from ordinary bent civil servants to a network of politicians that went up to the highest office in the land and into the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

After much anticipation about the identity of journalists alleged to have been paid to spin for the embattled company at the height of corruption, fraud, money laundering and racketeering investigations, everything paled once the name of former president Jacob Zuma, his close...

