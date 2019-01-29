Namibian Civil Society Call for Geingob to Act On Zim

President Hage Geingob should use his "authority and power" as SADC chairperson to intervene in the "deteriorating" Zimbabwe situation, was the call by Namibian civil society organisations on Wednesday.

The statement was released by the Namibia Non-Governmental Organisations Forum (Nangof) Trust and was endorsed by 22 civil society organisations.

Nangof Trust chair Sandie Tjaronda said that Zimbabweans have not experienced peace since the general election of 30 July 2018 and that the situation demanded Geingob's immediate involvement in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe in order to protect their human rights and bring about peace and security.

"The country has gone through political turmoil and upheavals which led to violence, aggravated by the heavy presence of the security apparatus, mostly armed soldiers, in the streets," Tjaronda stated.

He added that the president's intervention was necessary as it "will require greater conviction and commitment to the principles, objectives and undertakings of SADC, which you took an oath to protect without fear or favour".

Tjaronde went on to say that: "Under these principles, SADC and its member states, pledged to act within the purview of sovereign equality, solidarity, peace and security, human rights, democracy and the rule of law, equity, balance and mutual benefit and peaceful settlement of disputes."

He stated that what was happening in Zimbabwe was because of that country's leadership not adhering to these principle and ideals which was unacceptable.

"Innocent defenseless Zimbabweans have been brutally murdered in the violence that was sparked by senseless and self-serving fuel prices and this needs to be condemned in the strongest terms," Tjaronda said.