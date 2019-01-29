Namibia: Tax Scam Trial to Start in February

Another attempt to start the trial of 14 Angolan citizens and two Namibians accused of fraudulently trying to claim tax refunds of more than N$210 million from the Namibian government is set to be made in the Windhoek High Court in four weeks' time.

The trial of the 16 accused was scheduled to begin before acting judge Kobus Miller, assisted by assessors John Mandy and Yolande Böttger, on Monday last week, but failed to get going after the Directorate of Legal Aid instructed defence lawyer Johan van Vuuren to represent three of the accused only at the end of the previous week, and Van Vuuren turned out to be unavailable for the trial during March and April.

Another defence lawyer, Winnie Christians, whom the directorate instructed to take Van Vuuren's place, informed the court on Thursday that he would need some time to prepare for the trial. As a result of that, the case was postponed to 25 February.

Christians will be representing the first accused in the case, Mamsy Nuuyoma (30), and Angolan citizens Joao Manuel dos Santos and Lucio Jose Cazembe.

The 16 people charged in the matter are alleged to have been involved in a tax refund scam in which Angolan citizens, according to the state, fraudulently claimed value-added tax refunds totalling more than N$210 million from Namibia's Ministry of Finance during 2014 and 2015.

Nuuyoma is alleged to have played a central role in the scam. She is a former employee of the company Aveshe Consultancy, which handles VAT refund claims on behalf of the ministry, and is alleged to have acted in concert with the Angolans charged in the matter when fraudulent VAT refund claims were submitted to Aveshe and then processed.

The prosecution is alleging that the 16 accused used forged tax invoices, VAT claim forms and customs documentation to claim VAT refunds from the Ministry of Finance through Aveshe Consultancy. The refund claims are alleged to have been based on false information that goods had been bought in Namibia and then exported, entitling the buyers to a refund of the VAT they had paid on the goods.

The 16 accused are due to stand trial on a total of 676 charges.

Nuuyoma is charged with 453 counts - 221 charges of of fraud, alternatively theft, 230 counts of using documents containing false information to mislead Aveshe and the Ministry of Finance, one charge of money laundering and one charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Dos Santos, who is accused of having submitted VAT refund claims totalling more than N$172,4 million to Aveshe Consultancy between November 2014 and November 2015, is charged with 42 counts of fraud, alternatively theft. Out of those claims, a total amount of N$13,4 million was allegedly paid out to Dos Santos.

He is also charged with 52 counts of money laundering, 50 charges of using documents containing false information to mislead Aveshe and the Ministry of Finance, and a charge of offering a bribe to an agent of Aveshe.

Nuuyoma is free on bail of N$50 000. Dos Santos and six of his Angolan co-accused are being kept in custody, while the remaining accused are also free on bail.