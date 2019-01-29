Namibia: Demolisher States Case for 'Best' Tag

Lukas 'The Demolisher' Ndafoluma believes he is the country's best middleweight fighter after knocking out Rams Iilunga of the Democratic Republic of Congo inside two rounds of a non-title fight in Cape Town on Friday.

Fought under the Kalakoda Promotions banner, the match, to improve Ndafoluma's global ranking and nudge him closer to a world title bout, was a one-sided affair as the Namibian lived up to his moniker with an impressive display of power and aggression.

Afterwards, his home stable Salute Boxing Academy declared him "Namibia's best middleweight" on their Facebook page when announcing his clinical display.

"Of course I am. If there's anybody disputing it, challenge accepted right away," he told The Namibian Sport on Monday.

Ndafoluma ranks 63rd globally, and second to compatriot and world No 27 Walter Kautondokwa in Africa.

Ndafoluma (15-1-0) also trails 'The Executioner' (17-1-0) in KO wins percentage, with the latter having fought in a world title championship which he lost on points last year.

"I'm the best in the country, in Africa, and among the top middleweights in the world. I will let my hands do the talking. The Demolisher is on a mission," he declared.

The Oshakati native may lack in star appeal at the moment, but he is garnering a reputation as a fearsome crusader as his recent outings suggest.

Ndafoluma, who hasn't tasted defeat since losing a contested split decision to Pohamba Mandume in 2014, has battered his opponents into submission in his last four fights, and most notably only one of his last five fights took place on home soil.

He again displayed the kind of ruthlessness that matches his ambition when making light work of Iilunga.

"The fight was good. I went there prepared to the maximum," he said of the South African gig.

"I stopped him in the second round, but he was tough. He had skill, but I think the pain was too much. I could see it in his eyes.

"I attacked the body from the first bell. The straights to the body finished him; he couldn't handle my power.

"By the time I went to the head in the second round, he gave up. He faked an injury to his shoulder, but I knew he couldn't handle my punches," Ndafoluma continued.

"The fight was meant as a warm-up and to keep me busy for something big coming in either March or April. So, I need to keep busy, and not be rusty when the big things come."