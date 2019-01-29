Namibia: Okahandja Residents Give State House Another Week

Residents at Okahandja have given State House another week to act and remove their constituency councillor, Steve Biko Booys.

About two weeks ago, residents had given State House three days to act on Swapo Party regional councillor Booys, or they would close the council offices.

The residents demonstrated at the town against Booys on 11 January. They marched to the council offices, intending to hand over a petition to an official from the Office of the President, but no one was there to accept it.

Afterwards, the demonstrators emailed the petition to the Office of the President.

The community group's vice chairperson Basie Tjikune said at a meeting held on 18 January said they resolved that the petition to State House to remove Booys from office remained intact, but that the Office of the President be afforded another week to deal with the matter owing to the fact that the head of state was on holiday and afterwards on international duty.

He said the community remained ready for any secondary action resulting from the case.

"The residents continue to express profound disappointment and shock at the actions of Booys, particularly, his role as the mastermind behind the group which has caused a lot of disruptions, confusion, uproar, and are counter-productive in the town of Okahandja," Tjikune charged.

In their first petition, they accused Booys of failing to respond to the community's queries following a meeting held on 9 November 2018 at the Nau-Aib Stadium, which the councillor refused to attend.

The residents also demanded that Booys should provide the community with a progress report for the period he has been a councillor.

Booys, they demanded, must explain his party's announcement that he was behind the so-called community concerned group, which caused chaos and havoc at the town.

"Hon Steve Biko Booys publicly sided with a pressure group, or the so-called Okahandja concerned group under the leadership of one Kathleen Uri-khos, instead of being non-partisan and hearing the concerns of different groups," the petition read.

However, Booys denied all the allegations made against him. Okahandja resident Alex Jazama said himself and two other community members were not spared the harassments, threats and intimidation when they were chased with a knife by Uri-Khos while in the constituency office.

He said they were invited to the office for a meeting, but upon arrival, she apparently locked them in the room and pulled out a butcher knife to attack them.

Uri-khos was arrested on Tuesday after this alleged fracas at the constituency office which took place on Monday, 21 January. Court officials at the garden town confirmed that 48-year-old Uri-khos appeared in the Okahandja Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on a case of assault by threat, and was released on bail of N$1 000. Her case was postponed to 25 February.

Booys told The Namibian upon enquiry that the issue is yet to reach him, and he could not comment at the moment.