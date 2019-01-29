29 January 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Lüderitz Abalone Safe for Consumption

By Luqman Cloete

The fisheries ministry yesterday announced that it is safe for people to eat abalone from the Lüderitz aquaculture production area.

According to acting executive director of the ministry Ueritjiua Kauaria, abalone samples from the production area were collected and submitted for testing for paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) during the most recent sampling and testing facilitated by the Namibian Standards Institution (NSI), in line with the national shellfish sanitation programme.

He said two consecutive re-tests produced negative results, and abalone may therefore be harvested for direct human consumption.

