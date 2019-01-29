Namibia: Doctor Nabbed Over Elephant Tusks

A WINDHOEK-BASED doctor was arrested yesterday after he was allegedly found in possession of elephant tusks.

According to police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, the doctor, who cannot be named as he is yet to appear in court, handed himself to the police in Windhoek yesterday morning after his friends alerted the police about the tusks.

According to Kanguatjivi, the 44-year-old suspect was found in possession of three elephant tusks without a permit at Auasblick, Windhoek.

The deputy commissioner added that the suspect is alleged to be a medical doctor at the Mediclinic in Windhoek. The suspect is expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court today.