Namibia: Shock As Worker Shoots Boss Over Contract

SOME people close to the Global Fund worker who was shot in Windhoek yesterday said the suspect had been informed that his employment contract would not be renewed when it expires this year.

Sarah Mwilima, who was a management unit director at the Global Fund, died on the spot in her eighth-floor office in the city centre when a subordinate shot her around 11h00.

The other woman, Esther Amupolo, who was also shot during the same attack, survived and was rushed to a private hospital where she underwent surgery.

The Namibian understands that the operation went well, and Amupolo was by yesterday in the intensive care unit (ICU).

A young man suspected to have been involved in the shooting worked as a monitoring and evaluation officer at the Global Fund's programme management unit.

The suspect, who cannot be named until he appears in court, slipped out of the building after the shooting. He, however, handed himself over at the Wanaheda Police Station afterwards.

Two colleagues close to the matter told The Namibian yesterday that the suspect could have reacted after he had been informed that his contract which expires in March would not be renewed because of a lack of funds.

According to the colleagues, the suspect had made threats, but had not been taken seriously.

"We believe that he is psychotic," one colleague said.

The Global Fund, an international financing organisation which provides additional resources for the fight against HIV-AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in the world, including Namibia, cut down funding to Namibia last year.

The Namibian arrived at the scene of the shooting about 20 minutes afterwards when the heavily-armed Special Reserve Force members were evacuating the building where the shooting occurred and offices nearby.

Amupolo had already been rushed to the hospital by then.

Since nobody had seen the shooter leaving, some Special Reserve Force members went into the building to search for him, while Mwilima's body was being taken out.

Apart from business grinding to a standstill, there was confusion regarding the victims and the shooter at first, with the police saying the victims worked for the United Africa Group, whose offices are also in the same building.

Later, Khomas regional crime coordinator Silvanus Nghishidimbwa said the unnamed shooter and the victims worked at the Global Fund under the health ministry.

Nghishidimbwa added that the suspect could have escaped when the police were evacuating the building.

Former health minister Bernard Haufiku, his successor Kalumbi Shangula and health's executive director Ben Nangombe visited Mwilima's house yesterday.

Mwilima's colleagues and several other government officials also visited the house.

Mwilima's husband, Fred, a media lecturer at Unam, was too shocked to speak. Some of his colleagues from Unam comforted him.

Haufiku told The Namibian that Mwilima would be missed for her role in the fight against HIV-AIDS, and her hard work in preparing the Global Fund budget.

"She was a jovial lady, who was full of life. She could share jokes with anybody. What happened is a tragedy. It is unfortunate. I am not sure, but I heard that the suspect was not okay, and if it's true, it is important that we must have health check-ups every year," said Haufiku.

The executive director of the Namibia Network of AIDS Service Organisations (Nanaso), Sandi Tjaronda, who worked closely with the Global Fund, condemned the shooting.

"We don't know whether to believe it or not. We are still pinching ourselves," he said.

Tjaronda said Mwilima was a committed person who worked tirelessly to eradicate AIDS in the country, and to reduce malaria cases.

"On behalf of Nanaso, we would like to send our condolences to the family," he said, adding that there should be strict restrictions on the use of guns as people can easily purchase one, even if they don't know how to use it.