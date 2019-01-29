Uganda to Mark World Read Aloud Day

Assist Community Initiatives Uganda (ACI) will this week join LitWorld to celebrate the World Read Aloud Day 2019 with two events in Kampala. The aim of the celebration is to promote literacy and the reading culture among children.

The first event will be held today at the Uganda Cancer Institute in Mulago and the other will be held at the Soo Many Stories Children's Library on Thursday, where an extract from the Tesa and Luuka series that was authored and published by the European Union in Uganda will be read out.

"We are organizing two events where we hope to read different stories from some of our favorite authors to the children in an effort to promote the reading culture and share stories to advocate for literacy as a human right that belongs to all people," ACI said in a statement.

Assist Community Initiatives Uganda is an NGO supports purposeful development in Uganda. They operate in six districts in rural Uganda (Masindi, Mpigi, Mukono, Wakiso, Hoima and Bweyala) and in Kampala with four main programs, economic empowerment through microfinance and training, Education through child sponsorship and promotion of literacy, health networks and youth empowerment through capacity building.

LitWorld on the other hand is a nonprofit organization founded with the aim of strengthening children and communities through the power of their own stories.