Tanzania: Fans Tease Diamond After Missing Out On Rick Ross Birthday Party Invite

Photo: allafrica.com

Diamond Platnumz trolled after missing out on Rick Ross's birthday party.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has become the recipient of hilarious jokes after being snubbed by his BFF American rapper Rick Ross for a celebrity-filled birthday dinner on Monday.

Diamond has repeatedly talked about his tight friendship with Rick Ross after they worked on the collabo 'Waka' back in 2017.

In fact, when Diamond called off his wedding to video vixen Tanasha Donna - which was scheduled for Valentine's day, one of the reasons he cited was that Rick Ross would not be available on that date.

Despite the birthday party snub, Diamond still wished the rapper a happy birthday on his Instagram page.

"LONG LIFE KING... ..!!! @richforever," posted Diamond.

Rick Ross celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday by hosting a dinner to the crème de la crème of the music industry in the US.

Videos and pictures shared by the rapper capture a lavish invite-only birthday dinner that had big names in the industry like, DJ Khaled, rapper Meek Mill, Wale, Kid Capri among others.

This is what his fans had to say about Diamond's snub.

Ballozi wa narok asked, "Ukuenda."

Dsmartyjr said, "chibu cjakuona hapo."

Gadiel mpungu wrote, "One day yes @diamondplatnumz siku moja utaalikwa na hapo."

Oficialdiwan asked, "VP HUKU PATA MWALIKO 😂."