Kenya: Grace Msalame Finally Makes Her TV Comeback With Lifestyle Show

Sassy media personality Grace Msalame has officially announced her TV comeback with a new lifestyle show to be aired in a few days on NTV.

The former Bamba TV manager at Radio Africa Group shared on social media a sneak peek video of her upcoming lifestyle show dubbed 'Unscripted by Grace'

"Thank you all so much for the overwhelming support Good people, All Glory back to God. It's been a long journey getting here. So grateful for this Becoming, it's an ongoing process in refining it. Journey just began Tuonane Hewani. Because Life is Unscripted. Coming soon to NTVKenya," posted Msalame on Monday.

"Because life is Unscripted... Coming Soon to NTV. Unscripted with Grace. Promo by Kevin Gitau. Co-Producer Mercy Maroma."

Msalame started her TV career as a teenager by hosting 'Straight Up' show at KTN between 2005 and 2007.

She then later left to pursue a Degree and returned to KTN to host 'Art Scene' before moving to Capital FM where she worked as a radio presenter.

Msalame would then join Radio Africa Group where she worked for seven years serving in different capacities including being Bamba TV Manager.