East Africa: Egypt, Iran Post Diplomats to EAC

The number of ambassadors being posted to the East African Community (EAC) is on the rise.

The outfit's Secretary General, Ambassador Liberat Mfumukeko, has received credentials from the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the United Republic of Tanzania, Mr Mohamed Gaber Abulwafa who is also assigned as the Permanent representative of Egypt to EAC.

Welcoming the envoy, the secretary general briefed him on the current achievements in the pillars of the regional integration and development process.

He described Egypt as an important trading partner for EAC and praised its outstanding role in promoting negotiations for the Tripartite Free Trade Area (FTA) between the EAC, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Ambassador Mfumukeko and the Egyptian envoy discussed several issues, including the status of the EAC-European Union (EU) Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) and also explored areas of collaboration in trade and investment.

Mr Abulwafa said his country was eager to boost trade and technical cooperation with the EAC partner states.

He informed the secretary general that Egypt was determined to improve cooperation with the East African Community in various fields.

The secretary general also received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Excellency Mousa Farhang, who also serves as representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the EAC.

The Iranian envoy expressed delight at the accreditation, remarking that Iran had very good relations with EAC member states.

"In spite of the good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the EAC partner states, I believe a lot of the potential has not yet been explored, noting that untapped opportunities abounded in trade and investment," remarked Mr Farhang.

Ambassador Mfumukeko informed the Iranian envoy that EAC was open to investment in areas of infrastructure, especially in roads, railways, ports and energy as well as technical and financial support from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Present at the accreditation ceremonies was EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Political Federation, Mr Charles Njoroge and officials at the EAC Secretariat.