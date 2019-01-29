East Africa: Taha Draws Strategies to Grab EAC Market

Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) is equipping itself to grab the East African Community (EAC) market.

TAHA Executive Director, Jacqueline Mkindi said here yesterday that the association has initiated strategies that will enable it to reach more people in the region, specifically through TAHA Fresh-the association's premier logistics service provider.

TAHA Fresh was established in 2008 and became one stop centre for logistics services tailored to its customers' needs.

It evolved from horticulture cargo handling to integrated logistics service provider, covering airfreight and ocean freight forwarding, trucking, customs clearing and forwarding as well as insurance.

Ms Mkindi said the association boats of good rapport with many organisations and corporations in the region, citing the East African Business Council (EABC), the apex body for private businesspersons in the region.

She unveiled that TAHA has been and will continue to encourage investors in the country to increase production as it carries out research on goods that are on high demand in each member state of the bloc.

The association, she said, has appointed a specialist to research on why some companies have closed down business in some countries and opened up new ones in others so that it could find the lasting solution to the challenges.

Ms Mkindi pointed out that one place that they long to go to is South Sudan, saying that as of now it has been established that there is high demand for goods and services that TAHA can provide.

She said TAHA was happy that differences have been ironed out regarding cross border trade, especially between Tanzania and Kenya and that the resolve was enabled through EABC.

The director said TAHA will be looking for the manufacturers and traders not only to increase the volume of production but also ensure the market of high quality and consistency in supply chain.

She said Tanzania has to identify areas that it could be more competitive in the market, saying that great stakeholders are the growers while they expect great cooperation from ministries responsible for agriculture, industries and trade.

She expressed concerns over closure of some businesses, especially roses in Tanzania but noted that the business was doing well in Kenya where investors are coming up with more farms.

TAHA is an apex member based private sector organisation that advocates for growth and competitiveness of the horticulture industry in Tanzania.

Since its inception in 2004, TAHA has been an effective voicing platform for producers, traders, exporters and processors of horticultural products, mainly flowers, fruits, vegetables, horticultural seeds and spices.

The Association safeguards the interests of industry stakeholders and ensures industry issues are well represented within national and international agendas.