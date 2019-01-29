29 January 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Four Teachers Axed As Pupils Become Pregnant and Wives

By From Peti Siyame in Mpanda

Nsimbo District councilors in Mpanda District, Katavi Region, have suspended four primary school teachers, to facilitate investigations over allegedly impregnating and marrying their pupils.

The Nsimbo Council Chairman, Mr Raphael Kalinga, said during a council meeting held over the weekend that the teachers had been suspended as a safeguard against extending the mischief to other pupils.

"We cannot risk transferring them to other schools because we are not sure if they won't commit the same sins," he said, but didn't disclose their names for ethical reasons.

In addition, the councilors have demoted the Nsimbo District Education Officer (Primary Schools), Mr Marcus Nazi and ten primary school head teachers due to the poor performance of pupils in the 2017 and 2018 standard seven final examinations.

