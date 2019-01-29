Tanzania: Jnia to Become Tourism Hub

Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) is expected to become a tourism hub and centre for preserving the ideas of the founding father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere within and outside the country.

The airport that will be capable of handling six million tourists per year upon completion of its Terminal III construction will also play part in boosting the national income.

Due to this, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism together with the Uhuru Media Group (UMG), has planned to promote tourism and investment opportunities that will be facilitated after completion of the multibillion project in May this year.

Recently, a delegation of experts from tourism ministry and UMG, toured the facility to observe progress of the site where among other issues they urged on the importance of prioritising tourism sector at the facility.

"This building is so big... it provides opportunity for business and promotion of tourism sector in the country," said the Managing Director of Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) Richard Mongella.

He encouraged public and private institutions to explore the opportunity by holding activities that would market the country.

Permanent Secretary of Ministryof Natural Resources and Tourism Prof Adolf Mkenda said the facility would boost tourism sector by facilitating air transport for both tourists and other passengers.

He urged that the facility should have a bookshop that has books that have covered history of the country, Mwl Nyerere and other traditional issues.

"When foreigners buy these books they will automatically market Tanzania in their home land and we will benefit from it, by increasing number of tourists," said Prof Mkenda.

He also commended UMG for coming up with the idea of promoting opportunities from the airport.

The PS was optimistic that the 10,000 tourists who are expected to land from China in March this year will be entertained with the outlook of the terminal III as it has good and supportive infrastructure as well as the improved system.

For his part, the UMG Chief Executive Officer Mr Ernest Sungura said they are looking on potential areas that they will be cooperating with TAA on restoring the ideas of Mwl Nyerere and promoting tourism.

He said the idea came after the UMG that is owned by the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) realised that they have something to add in country's move on increasing national income from the sector.

"Upon completion of the expansion project, we shall carry the agenda of promoting tourism sector to have more tourists coming into the country," said Mr Sungura.

Project Manager from Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) Chrispianus Ako said upon its completion, Tanzania's biggest and busiest international airport will have a parking lot capable of accommodating 2,075 vehicles at once.

He added that the multibillion project has also the screening systems that are capable of serving 2,800 people within an hour, translating into an average of 400 people in 10 minutes.

One of the Engineers, Rehema Myeya said there is plan to build a hotel within airport premises.

The expansion project is executed by the Netherland's company, BAM under the supervision of the Egyptian firm Arab Consulting Engineers.