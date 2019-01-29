Zimbabwe: 5 Dead As Kombi Hit By Train - Driver Failed to Stop At Crossing

Harare — An arrest warrant has been issued for a kombi driver charged with causing the death of 5 passengers after he failed to stop at a railway crossing.

Simbarashe Gororo, 38, recently failed to turn up for a court hearing and is believed to be on the run.

Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko has since issued a warrant for his arrest.

Court heard that the tragic incident occurred at around 1930 hours on April 24 last year.

Gororo was reportedly at the wheel of a Toyota Hiace kombi which had 16 passengers on board.

He was driving along Sansauce Road in Ruwa and allegedly failed to give way to a goods train at a railway level crossing near TM Supermarket.

The kombi was hit at the rear by the train resulting in four people dying on the spot.

One passenger died at Parirenyatwa hospital while six others sustained serious injuries.

Prosecutor Moses Mapanga said the driver was negligent in failing to stop at the railway crossing and not keeping a proper look out.

Court also heard that the accused was speeding and, further, failed to stop or act reasonably when a collision seemed imminent.