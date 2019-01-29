Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Leader to Hold 'Thank You' Rally After Deadly Crackdown

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to address thousands of Zanu PF supporters at a 'Thank You' rally scheduled for Murewa on Saturday.

The rally will be Mnangagwa's second after his controversial win in last July elections. The first celebratory gathering was held last year in Zvimba, Mashonaland West.

Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza confirmed this weekend's rally.

"We have been given an opportunity to show the world that we are all behind our president," Matiza said.

The 'Thank You' rally comes at a time Zimbabwe is facing serious social, political and economic challenges.

Prices of basic commodities have sky rocketed to alarming levels with most families failing to cope with the situation as their salaries remain unchanged.

According to a US economist, Steve Hanke, Zimbabwe's inflation rate hit 290%, the second highest in the world after Venezuela.

"Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate measured today, using high-frequency data, is 290%," he said last week. Civil servants, angered by low salaries, are planning on engaging in industrial action in protest against poor working conditions.

Political temperatures are also rising with the MDC president, Nelson Chamisa still insisting he won last year's election.

Over 1,000 people including MDC legislators and councillors have been arrested and are in remand prison across the country following massive demonstrations held two weeks ago in protest to fuel increases. Others have gone into hiding as the State security agents hunt for them.

At least 12 people were killed during these protests with soldiers now patrolling the streets in high density areas.

During his election campaign, Mnangagwa promised to combat corruption, focus on economy and end cash shortages under the mantra "Zimbabwe is open for business".

However, none of these promises have not fulfilled with no solution by the authorities to end the crises.