Nigeria: Poly Students, Graduates Seek Order to Remove HND/BSC Dichotomy

Akure — Higher National Diploma (HND) graduates and students studying architecture in polytechnics have urged the Federal High Court, Akure to order Architect Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to grant them professional recognition for career advancement.

This was borne out of the age-long discrimination between degree holders and their counterparts, who graduated from polytechnics with HND qualification.

The polytechnic graduates and students stormed the venue of a court proceeding at the Federal High Court, Akure last week, urging the court to mandate the council to recognize their qualification.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs, who graduated from polytechnics across the nation, had sued the professional body to court for giving recognition only to their counterparts with university background.

At the court proceedings before Justice Audu Dogo, counsel to the plantiff, Yinka Agboola, filed an application for interlocutory injunction to stop ARCON from conducting exams for university graduates alone, pending the outcome of the court case.

The application would be decided on March 4.