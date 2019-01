A FEMALE member of the Namibian Defence Force was arrested on Friday afternoon for alleged shoplifting at a clothing outlet at Maerua Mall in Windhoek.

The soldier, who was dressed in uniform, was caught with allegedly stolen clothing items valued at N$4 000. She was released on N$1000 bail, and was expected to appear in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, but failed to do so.

A warrant for her arrest was issued thereafter.

- Nampa