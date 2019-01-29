Africa: Top 100 Brands Shortlisted for Africa Finance Award 2019

Leading brands across different sectors in Africa such as, - finance, marketing communications, oil and gas, security, packaging, real estate, power, manufacturing and others have been shortlisted for the 2019 edition of Africa Finance Award.

Now in its sixth year, the brands that are shortlisted for this year programme includes, KCB Bank Kenya Limited, Origin 8, Consolidated Bank Ghana, Nationwide Medical Insurance,Nampak Plc, Marina Trust, Ghana Union Assurance, Sigma Pension, Inland Containers, Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd, American Tower Corporation, Allianz Insurance Company Ghana Limited, Itex Intergrated Services Limited, IGS Financial Services Limited, Diamond Capital, Elvan Group, Unity Bank, Wetherhead Advertising Group, VFD Group, African Banking Corporation Limited, NIPOST, Suntrust Bank, Federal Housing Authority, Providus Bank among others.

Some past winners of the 2018 edition includes, Keystone Bank, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc., First Registrars, Powergas, Orange Insurance Brokers, Propertymart, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, ARM Pensions, Dunn Loren Merrifield, among several leading brands.

Six countries will feature in the 2019 awards, namely: South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya and Morocco.

Submission of entries for the 2019 awards opened December 10, 2018 and it will close in February.