Namibia: Low Key Eyes High-Profile Fight

AMBITIOUS Namibian world title hopeful Jeremiah 'Low Key' Nakathila and WBO Jr lightweight contender Ryan Garcia from the USA are in talks over a possible showdown.

After a devastating KO victory over South African Prince Dlomo in Cape Town in December, WBO No 5 Nakathila (17-1, 13 KOs) has been itching to get a shot at rivals ranked better than him.

And it appears number one-rated Garcia, among the fastest rising stars in boxing, may have taken the bait.

The American prospect is undefeated in 17 fights, scoring 14 knock-outs, and has aspirations of a world championship title in the not-too-distant future. Given their records' similarity, Nakathila's camp believes he would make the ideal next opponent, and have begun enquiring about making the fight happen.

"We are pushing for a fight between Nakathila versus Garcia, and hope that we will get approval for that fight to be declared as a final world title eliminator," Nakathila's promoter Nestor Tobias said yesterday.

Other top five potential rivals are No 2 Russian Evgeny Chuprakov, who edged Nakathila on points in 2016, former WBC world champion Francisco Vargas at No 3 and another unbeaten prospect in Lamont Roach Jr at No 4.

"This will of course be a big fight because Garcia is tipped to become boxing's next superstar, but Nakathila will be ready to eliminate him to get a title shot with current world champion [Masayuki] Ito. This will be an incredible year for him with big fights," Tobias added.