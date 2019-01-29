Namibia: Motor Sport Top Performers Rewarded

The Namibia Motor Sport Federation (NMSF), in conjunction with the Windhoek Motor Club (WMC), recognised top performers for their hard work throughout the 2018 season at an awards ceremony in the capital on Saturday.

Thirty-eight individuals received trophies for karting, circuit racing, dirt ovals, drags, marshal of the year, and the president's trophy during the combined awards ceremony for the NMSF and WMC.

WMC chairperson Richard Slamet said during the ceremony that 2019 promises to be a great year after all their hard work during the 2018 racing season.

"The Windhoek Motor Club turned 60 years in 2018, and we also hosted for the first time the Namibia vs Angola motor sport competition, where a seed was planted for future cooperation events between these two nations," he noted.

He added that during the 2018 season, they hosted over 18 motor sporting events.

NMSF president Daniel Tjongarero said 2018 was a difficult year for motor sports in terms of setting up rules as well as constitutional review.

"Despite all the challenges faced while reworking our rules in the sport, in terms of racing, we had a great year. We managed to raise funds, while we also saw an improved number of spectators attending our events. Therefore, credit should be given to athletes who gave it their all while competing," Tjongarero said.

Athletes who received trophies of recognition from the WMC are Christiaan Liebenberg and Allan Martin for Class A and Michael Rust, Zachary Martin and Michael van Zyl for Class B.

Class C saw Michael van Zyl, Michael Strydom and Jaco Nel getting trophies. Matthew Strydom and Clive Strydom were rewarded in Class D, while Nickey Claassens, Matthew Strydom and Janna Smit featured for Class E.

Daniella Beukes walked away with the trophy for marshal of the year, while Richard Slamet Jnr received the president's trophy.

In the maxterino category, Guido Bidoli, Lo-Andre Bruwer and Jadyn van Zyl were recognised, while in the junior max category, Christiaan Liebenberg Jr received the accolade.

Ivan Vorster, Sean de Klerk and Jorg Goldbeck received recognition trophies for their performance in the senior max category.

The NMSF recognised Guido Bidoli, Lo-Andre Bruwer and Jaydyn van Zyl for karting maxterino.

Christiaan Liebenberg Jr received a trophy in karting junior max.

Ivan Voster, Sean de Klerk and Jorg Goldbeck were awarded in the karting senior max category.

Christiaan Liebenberg and Allan Martin were recognised in the circuit class A racing category. In the circuit class B category, Michel Rust, Zachary Martin and Michael van Zyl received trophies.

Michael van Zyl, Michael Strydom and Jaco Nel got the trophies in the circuit class C event.

In circuit class D, Matthew Strydom, Clive Strydom and Gareth Fourie took the honours, while in the circuit class E, Nicky Claassens and Matthew Strydom got trophies.

In the dirt ovals four cylinder - eight valves category, Frank Borruso, Zachary Martin and Michael Behnke walked away with the awards.

Allan Martin, Shaeen Emamdien and Dyllan Roodt got the dirt ovals four cylinder - 16 valves category trophies.

In the dirt ovals six and eight cylinders, it was Richard Owen, Robbie Schneider and Tian Lourens who were recognised for their work.

Brandon Botelho, Jos Diekman and Michael Behnke got trophies in the dirt ovals quads 350-450cc category.

Frankir de Rebeira, Roberto Bertolini and Matthew Strydom featured in the drags 4BF class. In the drags 4BR class, Deon Diergaardt and Verno Knowles received trophies.

Terence Knowles received a trophy in the drags 8BR class, while McAllen Husselmann was recognised with a trophy in the drags bandit overall. - Nampa