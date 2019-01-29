Sudan: President Al-Bashir Affirms Sudan Keenness to Maintain Balanced External Relations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, affirmed that Sudan has through its external relations continued to observe the values of cooperation, brotherliness and neighborliness and laid the foundation of pillars of international peace and security in the region which is witnessing a state of extreme polarization and unprecedented interferences.

In his address Monday evening to the nation on the Independence anniversary, the President of the Republic said that Sudan has managed to maintain balanced foreign relations regionally and internationally based on principles of justice, positive management of the region's problems and the observation of our national interest.

He said that the celebrations of the 63rd Independence Day come under the banner "I am African, I am Sudanese" in expression of Sudan pride in belonging to the black continent and in enhancement of the pillars of African national coherence.

He pointed to Sudan's contributions in realizing peace in its continent, its region and the Horn of Africa based on its moral commitment and its unique position in the continent, stating that Sudan has played the biggest role in realizing peace in South Sudan, and is exerting efforts to realize peace in the Central African Republic in cooperation with the organs of the African Union continue, besides its contribution to realizing peace in our neighbor Libya through its active role in the Libyan Neighboring States Mechanism.

He said that Sudan also contributed through loyal efforts to enhancing the joint Arab action and the mechanisms of Arab and Islamic solidarity through realizing stability and supporting the legitimacy in sisterly Yemen and exerted a large effort in bridging the rift among Arabs through bringing sisterly Syria back to the Arab embrace.

He pointed out that Sudan has also contributed through its outstanding efforts to the eradication of terrorism, human trafficking, money laundering and drugs and realizing peace and stability, as Sudan is now referred to as a beacon of peace making and a factor of stability in the region.