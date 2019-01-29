Uganda: Maid Accuses South Sudanese Employer of Torture

Kampala — A woman has dragged her South Sudanese employer to Kabalagala police accusing them of beating her up and inserting sticks in her genitals.

Ms Angella Ikwapi, 27, alleges that her employers in Munyonyo, Kampala, tortured her a fortnight ago on accusation of conniving with thugs that broke into the home and stole property, among others, a television screen.

Ms Ikwapi, who can hardly seat, said she was kicked, slapped, stepped on before her legs were opened wide and a stick inserted into her genitals, leaving her bleeding.

"I woke up and found the house door open. I found aunt (boss). She blamed the girls and boys for often leaving the gate and house doors open. After abusing the children, she checked the sitting room and realised the TV screen was missing. The girls immediately told her I had connived with the thieves," Ms Ikwapi said tearfully.

The 27-year-old said she got the job through her sister who picked her from the village in Soroti District.

Ms Ikwapi said when she insisted that she knew nothing about the TV screen disappearance, her boss ordered her to stripe naked.

Afterwards, she was given a phone to call the person she had allegedly conspired with to steal the TV set.

Ms Ikwapi said she used the chance to inform her sister how she needed help or else she would be killed.

Her sister arrived at the home with police officers from Ggaba Police Station but the South Sudanese refused to record statements insisting that police had to go through their embassy in Kampala.

Ms Ikwapi alleges that police officers engaged in a private talk with her employer and later went with her to Kabalagala police as a suspect.

"Ggaba police told me that the case was [beyond] them and they decided to bring me to their mother station. I was instead detained for two days. I got bond after a police officer noticed I was bleeding through my private parts," Ms Ikwapi said.

Before she was released on bond, Ms Ikwapi was informed that her employer had filed a case of theft against her. That is when her relatives advised her to also file a case against her employer.

Mr Allans Richards Katende, a lawyer of the complaint, told Daily Monitor that the Kabalagala police commander had informed them that the accused person had since flown out of the country.

Justice

"We shall ensure this lady gets justice. We want her to first get treatment and these expenses must be cleared by the accused. We have also conducted a private medical checkup and we are waiting for the results," Mr Katende said.

The Kabalagala Division police commander, Mr Edrisa Kyeyune, dismissed Mr Katende's claims but did not give details.

Mr Kyeyune said he would get back to us but he had not by the time we published this story.