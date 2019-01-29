Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Message From South Sudan President

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer A-Bashir, has received a written message from the President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir, dealing with the bilateral relations and ways of strengthening them further and to get assured on the situation in Sudan following the recent incidents.

The message was handed over to President Al-Bashir by the visiting Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs,, Tot Galwak.

In a press statement, Galwak has affirmed the stand of the leadership and people of South Sudan State in support of Sudan in confronting the challenges.

He expressed his thanks and gratitude on the honorable stances of President Omer Al-Bashir, starting with the recognition of South Sudan as a state until his great efforts for realizing peace and reconciliations between the disputing parties in South Sudan State.

He said that the oil of South Sudan will greatly contribute to boosting the economy and development in the two countries.