Tunisia to Benefit of Job Creation Initiative to Be Launched By AfDB

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia will feature among African countries that will benefit from an ambitious programme to be launched by the African Development Bank (AfDB) to create nearly 25 million jobs for African youth over the next ten years, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting, held in the presence of African heads of state and organisations, as well as economists and politicians at the Davos World Economic Forum, Adesina emphasised that Tunisia plays a key role in the AfDB strategy.

He pointed out that the co-operation established between the Bank and Tunisia is directed, in particular, to the areas of infrastructure development, social investment, capturing foreign markets and creation of new jobs for young people.

The official recalled that "Tunisia stands as AfDB's home since the Tunisian capital has hosted the headquarters of the Bank for many years, before it returns to its headquarters in Côte d'Ivoire.