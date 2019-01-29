Nigeria: 2019 Budget Passes Second Reading At House of Reps

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari places the 2019 Appropriation Bill on the table after his presentation to a joint season of the National Assembly in Abuja.

Members of the House of Representatives have passed the 2019 appropriation bill for a second reading.

The bill was passed on Tuesday during plenary presided by the speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The speaker, while putting the bill to vote, referred it to the committees on appropriations and all other relevant standing and subcommittees.

The house had last week commenced debate on the appropriation bill which was presented by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari had in December 2018, proposed a budget of N8.83 trillion for 2019.

The president presented the budget at a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The proposed budget shows that about a quarter of the sum (N2.14 trillion) will be used for debt servicing while capital expenditure is expected to gulp N2.031 trillion.

Further breakdown presented by the president shows that proposed recurrent expenditure is N4.04 trillion while statutory transfer is N492.36 billion.

There is a sinking fund of N120 billion, while capital expenditure is N2.031 trillion.