South Africa: WC SAPS Commissioner Fingered in 'Rogue' CI Unit Probe Summons Senior Officers to Meeting

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, recently implicated in a report by Crime Intelligence head Peter Jacobs as having headed a 'rogue' crime intelligence unit in the province with alleged links to the underworld, has summoned 14 SAPS officers to a meeting scheduled to take place at 8 am on 29 January. This while Jula himself is under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

In an email, in Daily Maverick's possession, Jula instructed staff to attend the meeting with Acting Deputy National Commissioner Crime Detection, Lieutenant-General Mark Magadlela, in the Provincial Commissioner's boardroom and to "bring with all dockets they are handling".

"Any dockets and or inquiries which contain any allegations against fellow police members must also be submitted in the same meeting," wrote Jula.

Later he adds:

"Commanders to ensure in the interim that none of the members mentioned take action against any other member... No excuses accepted."

Earlier in January, CI boss Peter Jacobs wrote to National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole, Deputy Commissioner Crime Detection Lieutenant-General Lebeoana Jacob Tshumane and Deputy National Commissioner Human Resources Lieutenant-General Bonang Mgwenya, stating that the CI unit was "rogue" and "should be disbanded and the legality of operations should be...