South Africa: The ANC's Future Wars Will Be Fought On Twitter

analysis

Imagine, for a moment, a democracy of more than 50 million people in which members of the governing party routinely attack one another and appear to publicly insult one another over matters of policy. Where a national party spokesperson's role is called into question, publicly, by people who are actually on the body of the party that appointed him. Where some senior members call for social media networks to be shut down because they're too disruptive. Where, during an election campaign, the former president of the party and its current elections head publicly trade insults. It sounds far-fetched, but this is exactly what ANC leaders are doing. On Twitter.

Generally speaking, all political parties like to keep disputes between their members in-house. It never looks good when party members contradict each other in public. Doing so creates the impression that they can't stand each other, but profess unity, and do not really know what they stand for.

The political parties are ideally made up of people who should have the same, or very similar, beliefs and want the same governance outcomes; in an election phase not speaking in one voice is even more damaging, leaving potential voters unsure who to...