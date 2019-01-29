Tunisia: Netherlands to Grant Tunisia €50 Million in 2019 to Fund Agricultural Projects (Zied Laadhari)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Development, Investment and International Co-operation Zied Laadhari announced in a statement Wednesday evening to TAP, at the end of the Tunisian official delegation's participation in the Davos World Economic Forum, that the Netherlands will grant Tunisia €50 million in 2019 to fund agricultural projects, mainly with the use of modern technologies in this sector.

"Despite their limited size, the Netherlands is implementing pioneering projects in the agricultural sector, through the use of digitisation and investment in the development of scientific research, the country being the second largest exporter of agricultural products in the world," Laadari said.

During his participation in the Davos Forum, the minister had several meetings with a number of actors and economic leaders, such as the Vice-President of the Japan Bank for International Co-operation, the President of the World Bank and the Dutch Minister of International Co-operation.

Laadari pointed out the Bank of Japan's willingness to study investment opportunities in Tunisia and to finance public projects under privileged conditions, especially in the field of infrastructure using modern technologies while respecting the sustainable environmental conditions.

He said that the Tunisian government should present investment plans to the Japanese bank.

The Minister also underlined the support of the World Bank to Tunisia and the possibility of its intervention to co-ordinate with other financial institutions to further support Tunisia and find optimal ways to provide financing of priority projects in the best conditions.