Tunisia: Awareness-Raising Spot On Personal Data Protection Launched (Inlucc)

Tunis/Tunisia — An awareness-raising spot will be broadcast on Tunisian radios and TV channels as from Monday, on the occasion of the Data Protection Day, President of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (French: INLUCC) Chawki Gaddes announced.

A new website will be launched by the INLUCC on the 10th anniversary of its entry into force, he further announced at the presentation of the authority's activities report from April 30, 2009 (date of the first meeting of its council) until the end of 2017.

This new website will include numerous online services and the publication of the authority's decisions, he indicated.

A mobile application will also be launched so as to raise awareness about personal data protection and to lodge complaints online, he added.

Created under Law No. 2004-63 on personal data protection, the authority effectively started activities following its first council meeting on April 30, 2009.