Ghana: Renault Considers Establishing Assembly Plant in Ghana

Photo: Govt of Ghana

President Akufo-Addo (right) with Fabrice Cambolive, Renault's Vice President and Chairman for Africa-Middle-East-India (AMI) Region.

press release

Renault, the French multinational automobile manufacturer is to establish an assembly plant in Ghana.

Renault's Vice President and Chairman for Africa-Middle-East-India (AMI) Region, Fabrice Cambolive, announced this on Monday when he called on President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

"For us, we are now to see if our capacity to bring our products to this country is marching with your policy and, if it is okay, we will be delighted to do that," he stated.

Fabrice Cambolive said he was privy to the values of Ghanaians, which to him, were critical to the company and "hope that we will be able to concretize it in a really hard project, not a short-term project, but a long-term project, and if everything is matching, we will come back to you as soon as possible."

President Akufo-Addo expressed his happiness and optimism about the announcement, describing it as good news.

"Ghana is the most preferred destination, business friendly, impressive economic indicators and political stability in West Africa region, to establish an assembly base.

"We are the second largest economy in West Africa. So, there are lots and lots of reasons why Ghana is a well-positioned place for you. We are looking upon ourselves as the gateway to West Africa, to a market of some 350 million people, which is scheduled to go up to 500 million people by the year 2030. So, we think that it will be a good place for you to make it", the President added.

Already, global car manufacturing giants, Volkswagen, Sinotruk, and Nissan are expected to establish their assembly plants in Ghana this year.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)

Photo: ISD (Patience Lartey)