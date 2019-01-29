South Africa: Four Men Behind Bars for Limpopo Transport Official's Murder As Bail Hearing Postponed

The bail hearing of four people accused of killing a Limpopo Department of Transport deputy director has been postponed.

Clement Orobosa Imazobi, 27, Comfort Khomotso Mankuru, 24, Ebrahim Fazilahmed, 27 and Dakalo Mukwevho, 25, are accused of killing Marks Rambau and dumping his body near to the new Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Rambau's Jeep Wrangler and cellphone were also recovered.

Their arrests came after the police offered a R50 000 reward for any information about the murder which could lead to a successful prosecution.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said Rambau's body was set alight by "what appeared to be a couple driving a blue VW Polo".

"The partially burned body was found by the police soon after they were summoned by a security officer on duty at the offices next to the municipality park's depot, next to the new stadium.

"Rambau, 48, is from Ha-Masia in the Vhembe District and was living in Ivy Park in Polokwane.

The motive for the killing is still unknown.

All four accused are in custody and are expected to appear in court again on February 6.

Source: News24