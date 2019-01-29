28 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Black Business Caucus Leader Killed in Eastern Cape

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police are on the hunt for a gunman wanted for the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus leader Lungelo Ningi, Eastern Cape police have confirmed.

Ningi, 48, was shot dead in Koyana Road, Zwide, at about 14:00 on Monday, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

"Apparently there was an argument inside the butchery between Ningi and another person who had been there at the time. He walked out and started to cross the street to where his silver VW Amarok was parked," Beetge told News24.

"The person [with who he had argued inside the butchery] produced a firearm and fired several shots."

Ningi was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

The gunman fled and no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating, Beetge said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.