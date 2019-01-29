South Africa: Black Business Caucus Leader Killed in Eastern Cape

Police are on the hunt for a gunman wanted for the murder of Nelson Mandela Bay Black Business Caucus leader Lungelo Ningi, Eastern Cape police have confirmed.

Ningi, 48, was shot dead in Koyana Road, Zwide, at about 14:00 on Monday, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said.

"Apparently there was an argument inside the butchery between Ningi and another person who had been there at the time. He walked out and started to cross the street to where his silver VW Amarok was parked," Beetge told News24.

"The person [with who he had argued inside the butchery] produced a firearm and fired several shots."

Ningi was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

The gunman fled and no arrests have been made.

Police are investigating, Beetge said.

Source: News24