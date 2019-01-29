29 January 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Reps Counter Council of State, Pass N30.000 As New Minimum Wage

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Abuja — House of Representatives on Tuesday approved N30.000 as new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The approval followed the consideration of the report of the new minimum wage committee at Tuesday plenary.

The House also approved a clause that would make the new bill operational on the date it would be assented to by the president.

Recall that a public hearing was conducted on the new bill yesterday consequent upon the accelerated hearing accorded to the Bill by the House.

By this development, the House has countered the National Council of State, NCS and the State Governors who had earlier at an emergency meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja approved N27.000.

Meanwhile, the House has formally adjourned plenary to February 19 due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections that would hold February 16.

