South Africa: Unisa Extends Registration Deadline

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has extended the registration deadline for undergraduate qualifications to Thursday, 31 January 2019.

The university's spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said it had extended the registration for undergraduate higher certificates, diplomas and degrees, advanced certificates, advanced diplomas, BTechs and postgraduate certificates.

The extension follows student protests during the first week of registration on 7 January 2019, when the student representative council took a decision to shut down the university raising issues they were not happy about, these include , the exclusion of new students due to limited space.

Ramotshela urged all prospective students to register as soon as possible and not to wait for the final date of 31 January 2019.

"The final date for the initial minimum payment so that your registration can be finalised, remains [Thursday] 31 January 2019," Ramotshela said.

Students may register online at www.unisa.ac.za/register or via a self-help terminal at a Unisa regional office - week days only.